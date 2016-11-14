(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange [Image 4 of 10]

    U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange

    CHINA

    11.14.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Gen. Robert. B. Brown, Commanding General U.S Army Pacific, visits Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment command at the River crossing event during the 12th US-China Disaster Management Exchange, November 18, Kunming, Yunnan province, People’s Republic of China. U.S Army and People’s Liberation Army Engineers constructed a bridge over a river to evacuate civilians stranded on an island as part of a fictional earthquake scenario in which the two armies’ were responding to as part of the recovery efforts. The annual United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) Security Cooperation event with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is an opportunity to share Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief lessons learned from real world events and enhance U.S. and Chinese disaster management capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 17:36
    Photo ID: 3079602
    VIRIN: 161118-A-RJ696-026
    Resolution: 3845x2825
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: CN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange [Image 1 of 10], by SSG Michael Behlin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange
    U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange
    U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange
    U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange
    U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange
    U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange
    U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange
    U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange
    U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange
    U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific 8th Theater Sustainment Command Peoples Liberation Army of the People’s Republic

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT