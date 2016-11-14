U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange

Gen. Robert. B. Brown, Commanding General U.S Army Pacific, visits Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment command at the River crossing event during the 12th US-China Disaster Management Exchange, November 18, Kunming, Yunnan province, People’s Republic of China. U.S Army and People’s Liberation Army Engineers constructed a bridge over a river to evacuate civilians stranded on an island as part of a fictional earthquake scenario in which the two armies’ were responding to as part of the recovery efforts. The annual United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) Security Cooperation event with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is an opportunity to share Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief lessons learned from real world events and enhance U.S. and Chinese disaster management capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin)

