Gen Robert. B. Brown, Commanding General U.S Army Pacific, participates in closing ceremony of the 12th US-China Disaster Management Exchange, November 19, Kunming, Yunnan province, People’s Republic of China. The annual United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) Security Cooperation event with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is an opportunity to share Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief lessons learned from real world events and enhance U.S. and Chinese disaster management capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 17:36 Photo ID: 3079601 VIRIN: 161118-A-RJ696-022 Resolution: 4136x2834 Size: 2.81 MB Location: CN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange [Image 1 of 10], by SSG Michael Behlin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.