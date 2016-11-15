U.S., China participate in disaster management exchange

U.S Army Pacific Soldiers and Airmen from the Washington National Guard join Soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army in participating in the closing ceremony of the 12th US-China Disaster Management Exchange, November 19, Kunming, Yunnan province, People’s Republic of China. The annual United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) Security Cooperation event with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is an opportunity to share Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief lessons learned from real world events and enhance U.S. and Chinese disaster management capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin)

