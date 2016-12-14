Sailors with Detachment 1, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, engage targets with 7.62mm tracer fire during a close air support exercise while forward deployed to the Middle East, Dec. 14, 2016. The training was an opportunity for the Sailors to increase their proficiency in close air support operations and was sustainment training for the joint terminal attack controllers and radio operators with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command. SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a specially trained, highly capable crisis response force that projects combat power over vast distances of USCENTCOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Shellie Hall/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 09:17
|Photo ID:
|3078834
|VIRIN:
|161214-M-VA277-112
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Calling the Shots [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Shellie Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
