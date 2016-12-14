U.S. Marine Cpl. Alan Cuevas and Cpl. Sean Sullivan, field radio operators with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, conduct emergency close air support during an exercise while forward deployed to the Middle East, Dec. 14, 2016. The training received prepares SPMAGTF Marines to respond to any crisis or mission in the area of responsibility. SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a specially trained, highly capable crisis response force that projects combat power over vast distances of USCENTCOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Shellie Hall)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 09:18
|Photo ID:
|3078819
|VIRIN:
|161214-M-VA277-036
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|10.68 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Calling the Shots [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Shellie Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT