Calling the Shots

U.S. Marine Cpl. Alan Cuevas and Cpl. Sean Sullivan, field radio operators with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, conduct emergency close air support during an exercise while forward deployed to the Middle East, Dec. 14, 2016. The training received prepares SPMAGTF Marines to respond to any crisis or mission in the area of responsibility. SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a specially trained, highly capable crisis response force that projects combat power over vast distances of USCENTCOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Shellie Hall)

