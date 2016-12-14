Capt. William Knies, the assistant air officer for Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, calls in a close air support 9-line to “Famous 11,” the helicopter gun ship, during a close air support exercise while forward deployed to the Middle East, Dec. 14, 2016. A 9-line includes information for the pilot to provide effective close air support for Marines on the ground. SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a specially trained, highly capable crisis response force that projects combat power over vast distances of USCENTCOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Shellie Hall)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 09:17
|Photo ID:
|3078829
|VIRIN:
|161214-M-VA277-082
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Calling the Shots [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Shellie Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
