Calling the Shots

Capt. William Knies, the assistant air officer for Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, calls in a close air support 9-line to “Famous 11,” the helicopter gun ship, during a close air support exercise while forward deployed to the Middle East, Dec. 14, 2016. A 9-line includes information for the pilot to provide effective close air support for Marines on the ground. SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a specially trained, highly capable crisis response force that projects combat power over vast distances of USCENTCOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Shellie Hall)

