Sailors with Detachment 1, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, take flight during a close air support exercise while forward deployed to the Middle East, Dec. 14, 2016. The joint training was an opportunity for the Sailors to increase their proficiency in close air support operations and was sustainment training for the joint terminal attack controllers and radio operators with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command. SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a specially trained, highly capable crisis response force that projects combat power over vast distances of USCENTCOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Shellie Hall/Released)

Date Taken: 12.14.2016
This work, Calling the Shots [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Shellie Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.