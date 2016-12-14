(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Calling the Shots [Image 3 of 6]

    Calling the Shots

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Shellie Hall 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Sailors with Detachment 1, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, take flight during a close air support exercise while forward deployed to the Middle East, Dec. 14, 2016. The joint training was an opportunity for the Sailors to increase their proficiency in close air support operations and was sustainment training for the joint terminal attack controllers and radio operators with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command. SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a specially trained, highly capable crisis response force that projects combat power over vast distances of USCENTCOM. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Shellie Hall/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 09:17
    Photo ID: 3078824
    VIRIN: 161214-M-VA277-063
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Calling the Shots [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Shellie Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Calling the Shots
    Calling the Shots
    Calling the Shots
    Calling the Shots
    Calling the Shots
    Calling the Shots

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DEPLOYED
    RANGE
    USCENTCOM
    joint terminal attack controllers
    MIDDLE EAST
    CLOSE AIR SUPPORT
    radio operators
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26
    SPMAGTFCRCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT