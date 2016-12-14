(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Calling the Shots [Image 6 of 6]

    Calling the Shots

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.14.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Shellie Hall 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marine Maj. Yongjin Chang, the officer in charge of 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, and U.S. Marine Capt. William Knies, the assistant air officer for SPMAGTF-CR-CC, discuss range boundaries and target sets with Tim Carley, an air coordinator with Range Operations , during a close air support exercise while forward deployed to the Middle East, Dec. 14, 2016. The discussion ensures the Marines are familiar with the training objectives and range operations to safely conduct a close air support exercise. SPMAGTF Marines consistently train to enhance their ability to react to any obstacle they may encounter while conducting USCENTCOM’s crisis response mission (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Shellie Hall/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 09:18
    Photo ID: 3078814
    VIRIN: 161214-M-VA277-006
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Calling the Shots [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Shellie Hall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Calling the Shots
    Calling the Shots
    Calling the Shots
    Calling the Shots
    Calling the Shots
    Calling the Shots

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    RANGE
    USCENTCOM
    MIDDLE EAST
    MARINES
    CLOSE AIR SUPPORT
    SPMAGTFCRCC
    DEPLOYED TIM CARLEY
    CAPT. WILLIAM KNIES
    MAJ. YONGJIN CHANGE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT