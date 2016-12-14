Calling the Shots

U.S. Marine Maj. Yongjin Chang, the officer in charge of 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, and U.S. Marine Capt. William Knies, the assistant air officer for SPMAGTF-CR-CC, discuss range boundaries and target sets with Tim Carley, an air coordinator with Range Operations , during a close air support exercise while forward deployed to the Middle East, Dec. 14, 2016. The discussion ensures the Marines are familiar with the training objectives and range operations to safely conduct a close air support exercise. SPMAGTF Marines consistently train to enhance their ability to react to any obstacle they may encounter while conducting USCENTCOM’s crisis response mission (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Shellie Hall/Released)

