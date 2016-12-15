U.S. Army Sgt. Sarah Dearcy, civil affairs medic, converses with cast members of “Ahmed the Herder,” as a scene is acted out in a village near Tadjourah, Djibouti, Dec. 15, 2016. Civil Affairs personnel helped facilitate production of the video series for the International Development and Relief Board to help educate rural East African farmers and herders on modern animal health care practices. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot)

