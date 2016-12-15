U.S. Army Sgt. Sarah Dearcy, civil affairs medic, converses with cast members of “Ahmed the Herder,” as a scene is acted out in a village near Tadjourah, Djibouti, Dec. 15, 2016. Civil Affairs personnel helped facilitate production of the video series for the International Development and Relief Board to help educate rural East African farmers and herders on modern animal health care practices. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 06:27
|Photo ID:
|3078749
|VIRIN:
|161215-Z-BT533-277
|Resolution:
|3280x4928
|Size:
|11.05 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Civil Affairs Soldiers aid Animal Health
