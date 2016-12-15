U.S. Army Sgt. Sarah Dearcy, civil affairs medic, examines a baby with an upper respiratory infection in a village near Tadjourah, Djibouti, Dec. 15, 2016. U.S. Army Civil Affairs teams identify critical requirements needed by local citizens while fostering and maintaining dialogue with civilian aid agencies and assistance organizations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot)

