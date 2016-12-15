(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJTF-HOA [Image 2 of 9]

    CJTF-HOA

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    12.15.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. Sarah Dearcy, civil affairs medic, examines a baby with an upper respiratory infection in a village near Tadjourah, Djibouti, Dec. 15, 2016. U.S. Army Civil Affairs teams identify critical requirements needed by local citizens while fostering and maintaining dialogue with civilian aid agencies and assistance organizations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 06:27
    Photo ID: 3078757
    VIRIN: 161215-Z-BT533-489
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 12.2 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Civil Affairs Soldiers aid Animal Health

