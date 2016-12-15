U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Williams, civil affairs, and Matt Hahn, International Development and Relief Board (IDRB,) explain a scene to the cast of “Ahmed the Herder” before beginning a video shoot in a village near Tadjourah, Djibouti, Dec. 15, 2016. “Ahmed the Herder” is a video series that teaches best practices in animal care, and is facilitated by U.S. Army Civil Affairs personnel for the IDRB. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 06:27 Photo ID: 3078751 VIRIN: 161215-Z-BT533-374 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 9.84 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA [Image 1 of 9], by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.