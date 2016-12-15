The cast of “Ahmed the Herder” and a local clan leader rehearse an upcoming scene in a village near Tadjourah, Djibouti, Dec. 15, 2016. “Ahmed the Herder” is a video series that teaches best practices in animal health care, and is facilitated by U.S. Army civil affairs personnel for the International Development and Relief Board. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot)
Civil Affairs Soldiers aid Animal Health
