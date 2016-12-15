U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Williams, civil affairs, and a local clan leader share tea while discussing the International Development and Relief Board (IDRB) video being produced in a village near Tadjourah, Djibouti, Dec. 15, 2016. “Ahmed the Herder” is a video series that teaches best practices in animal care, and is facilitated by U.S. Army Civil Affairs personnel for the IDRB. U.S. Army Civil Affairs teams identify critical requirements needed by local citizens while fostering and maintaining dialogue with civilian aid agencies and assistance organizations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot)

