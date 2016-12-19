Top medics compete to win

Staff Sgt. Miriam Reyes, a squad leader in Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, receives her award from the 1st Battalion, 77th Armor Regiment command team, Lt. Col. Johhny Casiano and Command Sgt. Maj. Maurice Peebles, after winning the Top Medic Competition Dec. 19 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The stressful 36-hour competition, hosted by 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, tested the Soldiers’ basic warrior skills, medical skills proficiency, and overall physical strength and endurance.

