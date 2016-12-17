Top medics compete to win

Staff Sgt. Miriam Reyes, a squad leader in Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, performs pull-ups during the Top Medic competition Dec. 18 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. Reyes won the competition among 55 peers that competed with her. The stressful 36-hour competition, hosted by 3-1 AD, tested the Soldiers’ basic warrior skills, medical skills proficiency, and overall physical strength and endurance.

