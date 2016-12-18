U.S. Army Central combat medics prepare for the last 6-mile ruck march of the Top Medic Competition, Dec. 18 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The stressful 36-hour competition, hosted by 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, tested the Soldiers’ basic warrior skills, medical skills proficiency, and overall physical strength and endurance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 05:01 Photo ID: 3078713 VIRIN: 161218-A-EU843-386 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 8.4 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Top medics compete to win [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jonathan Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.