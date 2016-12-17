A U.S. Army Central Soldier competing in the Top Medic Competition waits to be graded during a tactical combat casualty care lane Dec. 17 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The tiring, stressful 36-hour competition, hosted by 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, tested the Soldiers’ basic warrior skills, medical skills proficiency, and overall physical strength and endurance.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 05:00
|Photo ID:
|3078709
|VIRIN:
|161217-A-EU843-023
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|8.75 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Top medics compete to win [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jonathan Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
