    Top medics compete to win

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    12.17.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Fernandez 

    U.S. Army Central

    A U.S. Army Central Soldier competing in the Top Medic Competition waits to be graded during a tactical combat casualty care lane Dec. 17 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The tiring, stressful 36-hour competition, hosted by 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, tested the Soldiers’ basic warrior skills, medical skills proficiency, and overall physical strength and endurance.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 05:00
    Photo ID: 3078709
    VIRIN: 161217-A-EU843-023
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.75 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top medics compete to win [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jonathan Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

