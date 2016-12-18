Top medics compete to win

Sgt. Elizabeth Berry, a combat medic deployed to Kuwait, plots points during the land navigation portion of the Top Medic Competition, Dec. 18 at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The stressful 36-hour competition, hosted by 3-1 AD, tested the Soldiers’ basic warrior skills, medical skills proficiency, and overall physical strength and endurance.

