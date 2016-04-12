U.S. Air Force Capt. Erik Kitaif, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot, parks an F-16 Fighting Falcon outside of its hanger bay at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 4, 2016. Airmen at Kunsan train to employ airpower to deter aggression, preserve the Armistice and defend the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colville McFee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 00:42 Photo ID: 3078634 VIRIN: 161204-F-IF848-0047 Resolution: 3834x2079 Size: 1.65 MB Location: GUNSAN, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flightline [Image 1 of 29], by SrA Colville McFee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.