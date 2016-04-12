U.S. Air Force Capt. Erik Kitaif, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot, parks an F-16 Fighting Falcon outside of its hangar bay at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 4, 2016. U.S. and ROK airmen train together regularly to increase interoperability and ultimately enhances U.S. and ROK commitments to maintain peace in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colville McFee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 00:42 Photo ID: 3078632 VIRIN: 161204-F-IF848-0042 Resolution: 4073x2329 Size: 1.95 MB Location: GUNSAN, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flightline [Image 1 of 29], by SrA Colville McFee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.