    Flightline [Image 2 of 29]

    Flightline

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Colville McFee 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Erik Kitaif, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot, parks an F-16 Fighting Falcon outside of its hangar bay at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 4, 2016. U.S. and ROK airmen train together regularly to increase interoperability and ultimately enhances U.S. and ROK commitments to maintain peace in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colville McFee/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 00:42
    Photo ID: 3078632
    VIRIN: 161204-F-IF848-0042
    Resolution: 4073x2329
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: GUNSAN, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flightline [Image 1 of 29], by SrA Colville McFee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

