U.S. Air Force Capt. Erik Kitaif, 35th Fighter Squadron pilot, parks an F-16 Fighting Falcon outside of its hangar bay at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 4, 2016. U.S. and ROK airmen train together regularly to increase interoperability and ultimately enhances U.S. and ROK commitments to maintain peace in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colville McFee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 00:42
|Photo ID:
|3078632
|VIRIN:
|161204-F-IF848-0042
|Resolution:
|4073x2329
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|GUNSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flightline [Image 1 of 29], by SrA Colville McFee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT