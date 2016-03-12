Air Force Airman 1st Class Bryan Ramirez, 8th Security Forces Squadron member, scans his area for threats inside an armored turret during a training scenario at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 3, 2016. 8th SFS airmen play in integral role in deterring aggression, preserving the Armistice and defending the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colville McFee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 00:42
|Photo ID:
|3078628
|VIRIN:
|161203-F-IF848-0182
|Resolution:
|3800x2392
|Size:
|767.68 KB
|Location:
|GUNSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 8th Security Forces Defenders [Image 1 of 29], by SrA Colville McFee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
