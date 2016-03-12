Air Force Airman 1st Class Bryan Ramirez, 8th Security Forces Squadron member, scans his area for threats inside an armored turret during a training scenario at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 3, 2016. 8th SFS airmen play in integral role in deterring aggression, preserving the Armistice and defending the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colville McFee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 00:42 Photo ID: 3078628 VIRIN: 161203-F-IF848-0182 Resolution: 3800x2392 Size: 767.68 KB Location: GUNSAN, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th Security Forces Defenders [Image 1 of 29], by SrA Colville McFee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.