U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Hicok, 51st Operation Support Squadron, Osan Air Base, pilot, performs his preflight checks on an F-16 Fighting Falcon under an outside hangar bay at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 4, 2016. Aircrews here train alongside aircrews flying different types of aircraft, and this interoperability enables our members to be ready for many potential situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colville McFee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 00:42 Photo ID: 3078629 VIRIN: 161204-F-IF848-0011 Resolution: 3784x2056 Size: 1.48 MB Location: GUNSAN, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flightlne [Image 1 of 29], by SrA Colville McFee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.