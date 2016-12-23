(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment [Image 1 of 8]

    Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.23.2016

    161223-N-QI061-021
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 23, 2016) The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) transits the Atlantic Ocean. Dwight D. Eisenhower, deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

