    161226-N-JI086-052 [Image 4 of 8]

    161226-N-JI086-052

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.26.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services

    161226-N-JI086-052
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 26, 2016) Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) test-fire a Mark 46 torpedo launching system Dec. 26, 2016. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ford Williams/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.26.2016
    Date Posted: 12.28.2016 00:00
    Photo ID: 3078618
    VIRIN: 161226-N-JI086-052
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
