161226-N-JI086-052
MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 26, 2016) Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) test-fire a Mark 46 torpedo launching system Dec. 26, 2016. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ford Williams/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2016 00:00
|Photo ID:
|3078618
|VIRIN:
|161226-N-JI086-052
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 161226-N-JI086-052 [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT