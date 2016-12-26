161226-N-JI086-052

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 26, 2016) Sailors aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) test-fire a Mark 46 torpedo launching system Dec. 26, 2016. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ford Williams/Released)

