    161224-N-XQ474-158 [Image 3 of 8]

    161224-N-XQ474-158

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2016

    NORFOLK (Dec. 24, 2016) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) homecoming following a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and Middle East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unity (MEU). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Schneider/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161224-N-XQ474-158 [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

