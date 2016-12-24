161224-N-XQ474-158

NORFOLK (Dec. 24, 2016) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) homecoming following a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and Middle East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unity (MEU). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Schneider/Released)

