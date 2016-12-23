(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2016

    FORT WORTH, Texas (Dec. 23, 2016) Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Ray Maybus, left, and U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Ted Carter salute during the National Anthem at the 2016 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Howard/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161223-N-XB816-088 [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

