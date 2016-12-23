161223-N-XB816-088

FORT WORTH, Texas (Dec. 23, 2016) Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Ray Maybus, left, and U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Ted Carter salute during the National Anthem at the 2016 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Howard/Released)

