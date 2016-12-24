161224-N-WM647-336

NORFOLK (Dec. 24, 2016) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jonathan Perkins hugs his wife Morgan Perkins as the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) arrives at Naval Station Norfolk as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG) homecoming from a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and Middle East. WSP ARG includes Commander, Amphibious Squadron 6; USS Wasp (LHD 1); USS San Antonio (LPD 17); USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unity (MEU). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elesia Patten/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.24.2016 Date Posted: 12.28.2016 00:00 Photo ID: 3078612 VIRIN: 161224-N-WM647-336 Resolution: 4223x2811 Size: 1.1 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161224-N-WM647-336 [Image 1 of 8], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.