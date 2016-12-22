Team Buckley families get peek behind operations curtain

Luke receives a surprise gift from Buck Lee, six-star general and Buckley Air Force Base mascot, after finishing a cupcake during Team Buckley Spouse and Family Day at the Base Chapel on Buckley AFB, Colo., Dec. 22, 2016. The event consisted of families given access to see the 460th Space Wing mission up close, with demonstrations from the operators, Defenders, and firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Rau/Released)

