Team Buckley families get peek behind operations curtain

The 460th Operations Group pulls back the curtain to show attendees of Team Buckley Spouse and Family Day operators working and flying the satellites controlled inside the Mission Control Center on Buckley AFB, Colo., Dec. 22, 2016. The event consisted of families given access to see the 460th Space Wing mission up close, with demonstrations from the operators, Defenders, and firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Rau/Released)

