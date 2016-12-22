(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Buckley families get peek behind operations curtain [Image 9 of 10]

    Team Buckley families get peek behind operations curtain

    BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Rau 

    460th Space Wing

    Col. Scott Romberger, 460th Space Wing vice commander, explains to his family the Defense Support Program satellites while pointing out the one he worked on when he was a lieutenant during at Team Buckley Spouse and Family Day at the Mission Control Center on Buckley AFB, Colo., Dec. 22, 2016. The event consisted of families given access to see the 460th Space Wing mission up close, with demonstrations from the operators, Defenders, and firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Rau/Released)

