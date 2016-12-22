Col. Scott Romberger, 460th Space Wing vice commander, explains to his family the Defense Support Program satellites while pointing out the one he worked on when he was a lieutenant during at Team Buckley Spouse and Family Day at the Mission Control Center on Buckley AFB, Colo., Dec. 22, 2016. The event consisted of families given access to see the 460th Space Wing mission up close, with demonstrations from the operators, Defenders, and firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Rau/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2016 Date Posted: 12.27.2016 17:42 Photo ID: 3078432 VIRIN: 161222-F-EB935-012 Resolution: 4062x2833 Size: 12.78 MB Location: BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Buckley families get peek behind operations curtain [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Nicholas Rau, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.