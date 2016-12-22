Team Buckley families get peek behind operations curtain

Addison listens intently while Col. David Miller Jr., 460th Space Wing commander, explains how missile warning satellites orbit the earth during at Team Buckley Spouse and Family Day at the Mission Control Center on Buckley AFB, Colo., Dec. 22, 2016. The event consisted of families given access to see the 460th Space Wing mission up close, with demonstrations from the operators, Defenders, and firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Rau/Released)

