Team Buckley families get peek behind operations curtain

Staff Sgt. John Cooper, 460th Security Forces military working dog handler, takes two dog bites from MWDs Ari and Jeja during a live experience at Team Buckley Spouse and Family Day at the Base Chapel on Buckley AFB, Colo., Dec. 22, 2016. The event consisted of families given access to see the 460th Space Wing mission up close, with demonstrations from the operators, Defenders, and firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Rau/Released)

