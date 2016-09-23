21st Annual Retirees Breakfast and Honoree Ceremony

NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Del. - Brig. Gen. (ret) Virginia A. Schneider thanks members of the Delaware Air National Guard following the unveiling of a new sign displaying the words " Delaware Air National Guard Honoree" in honor of Schneider. Delaware Air National Guard members attended this unveiling at the front entrance following the 21st Annual Retirees Breakfast Ceremony on Sept. 23, 2016. Schneider served in the Delaware Air National Guard for over 27 years; led the 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron as commander, and performed in numerous leadership roles. She joined the DANG as an Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Nurse in 1982. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).

