(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    21st Annual Retirees Breakfast and Honoree Ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    21st Annual Retirees Breakfast and Honoree Ceremony

    NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley 

    166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard

    NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Del. - Brig. Gen. (ret) Bruce Thompson, former commander, 166th Airlift Wing, 2005-2007, left is greeted by members of the 166th Operations Group, prior to the unveiling of a new aircraft stencil in honor of Brig. Gen. (ret) Virginia A. Schneider on Sept. 23, 2016. Schneider is being honored for over 27 years of service in the Delaware Air National Guard. She led the 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron as commander, and performed in numerous leadership roles. She joined the DANG as an aeromedical evacuation flight nurse in 1982. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 15:05
    Photo ID: 3078350
    VIRIN: 160923-Z-QH128-230
    Resolution: 4212x3116
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, DE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Annual Retirees Breakfast and Honoree Ceremony [Image 1 of 7], by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    21st Annual Retirees Breakfast and Honoree Ceremony
    21st Annual Retirees Breakfast and Honoree Ceremony
    21st Annual Retirees Breakfast and Honoree Ceremony
    21st Annual Retirees Breakfast and Honoree Ceremony
    21st Annual Retirees Breakfast and Honoree Ceremony
    21st Annual Retirees Breakfast and Honoree Ceremony
    21st Annual Retirees Breakfast and Honoree Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Delaware National Guard
    National Guard
    Delaware Air National Guard
    166th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT