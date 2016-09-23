21st Annual Retirees Breakfast and Honoree Ceremony

NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Del. - Brig. Gen. (ret) Bruce Thompson, former commander, 166th Airlift Wing, 2005-2007, left is greeted by members of the 166th Operations Group, prior to the unveiling of a new aircraft stencil in honor of Brig. Gen. (ret) Virginia A. Schneider on Sept. 23, 2016. Schneider is being honored for over 27 years of service in the Delaware Air National Guard. She led the 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron as commander, and performed in numerous leadership roles. She joined the DANG as an aeromedical evacuation flight nurse in 1982. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley).

