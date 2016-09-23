(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    21st Annual Retirees Breakfast and Honoree Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    21st Annual Retirees Breakfast and Honoree Ceremony

    NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2016

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley 

    166th Airlift Wing, Delaware Air National Guard

    NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Del. - Chief Master Sgt. Shaune Peters, command chief master sergeant, 166th Airlift Wing, gives honoree Brig. Gen. (ret) Virginia A. Schneider, a 166th Airlift Wing coin on Sept. 23, 2016. Schneider served in the Delaware Air National Guard for over 27 years; led the 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron as commander, and performed in numerous leadership roles. She joined the DANG as an Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Nurse in 1982. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 15:04
    Photo ID: 3078347
    VIRIN: 160923-Z-QH128-205
    Resolution: 1916x3208
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, DE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Annual Retirees Breakfast and Honoree Ceremony [Image 1 of 7], by TSgt Gwendolyn Blakley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Delaware National Guard
    Retirees
    National Guard
    Delaware Air National Guard
    166th Airlift Wing
    Retirees: Annual Retiree Breakfast
    Annual Retiree Breakfast

