21st Annual Retirees Breakfast and Honoree Ceremony

NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Del. - Chief Master Sgt. Shaune Peters, command chief master sergeant, 166th Airlift Wing, gives honoree Brig. Gen. (ret) Virginia A. Schneider, a 166th Airlift Wing coin on Sept. 23, 2016. Schneider served in the Delaware Air National Guard for over 27 years; led the 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron as commander, and performed in numerous leadership roles. She joined the DANG as an Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Nurse in 1982. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).

