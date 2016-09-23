DANG honors General Schneider

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley | NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Del. - Brig. Gen. Carol Timmons, assistant...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley | NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Del. - Brig. Gen. Carol Timmons, assistant adjutant general, Delaware National Guard - Air, right, and honoree Brig. Gen. (ret) Virginia A. Schneider, left, unveil a new aircraft stencil displaying the words "2017 Delaware Air National Guard Honoree" in honor of Schneider. Delaware Air National Guard members attended this unveiling at the front entrance following the 21st Annual Retirees Breakfast Ceremony on Sept. 23, 2016. Schneider served in the Delaware Air National Guard for over 27 years; led the 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron as commander, and performed in numerous leadership roles. She joined the DANG as an Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Nurse in 1982. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released). see less | View Image Page

Retirees from the Delaware National Guard were present for the 21st Annual Retiree breakfast on September 23, 2016.



This year the event was held at the Cavalier Country Club. Each year this event provides the opportunity for current and former members of the DNG to reconnect, socialize, and discuss current topics.



Leadership from the DNG was present for the breakfast. This year the ceremony was opened up with a greeting from Major Gen. Frank Vavala, adjutant general, Delaware National Guard. Colonel Rob Culcasi, commander, 166th Airlift Wing, highlighted the achievements of the Delaware Air National Guard with a “year in review” presentation that showcased major events of the 2016 fiscal year.



Brigadier Gen. (ret) Virginia A. Schneider, was honored during this year’s breakfast. She was presented with a plaque by Gen. Vavala and Brig. Gen. Carol Timmons, assistant adjutant general- Air, Delaware National Guard. She also addressed the audience with a speech, and described her time as a leader in the DANG.



Following the breakfast, members of the 166th Airlift Wing watched the unveiling of a new aircraft stencil and updated sign displaying Schneider’s name as honoree.



Schneider severed in the Delaware Air National Guard for over 27 years. Her career started in 1982 when she joined the DANG as an Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Nurse in the 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.



Schneider severed in several positions which included the roles of officer in charge of aeromedical evacuation crew ground training, staff development and standardization and evaluation flight nurse, and 142nd AES Commander.



Under her tutelage, the 142nd AES received numerous accolades such as: Air National Guard Squadron of the Year in the year 2001; received an excellent during the 2002 Inspection General Exercise and the 2004 Health Services Inspection; and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award in the year 2004.



Friends, colleagues, co-workers, family members, and current and former leadership of the 166th Airlift Wing, 142nd AES, and 166th Operations Group were present to congratulate Gen. (ret) Schneider on being the “2017 Delaware Air National Guard Honoree.”



Chief Master Sgt. Shaune Peters, command chief master sergeant, 166th Airlift Wing, shared a few special moments with Schneider during this day. Peters is the former 142 AES First Shirt, a position in which she served under the command of Schneider.



“Brigadier General Schneider is a leader that has left lessons behind for the DANG that will last a lifetime. Through her vision, she taught us how to build highly effective teams by holding us accountable and inspiring us to be loyal to our organization and Air Force core values. She believed that high expectations equaled high morale, and this philosophy has put the 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron on the map as being known as the best Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron," said Peters.