21st Annual Retirees Breakfast and Honoree Ceremony

NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Del. - Brig. Gen. Carol Timmons, assistant adjutant general, Delaware National Guard - Air, right, and honoree Brig. Gen. (ret) Virginia A. Schneider, left, unveil a new aircraft stencil displaying the words "2017 Delaware Air National Guard Honoree" in honor of Schneider. Delaware Air National Guard members attended this unveiling at the front entrance following the 21st Annual Retirees Breakfast Ceremony on Sept. 23, 2016. Schneider served in the Delaware Air National Guard for over 27 years; led the 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron as commander, and performed in numerous leadership roles. She joined the DANG as an Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Nurse in 1982. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/ Released).

