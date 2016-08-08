Sustaining a legacy of service

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Andrew E. Terrell addresses the poolees of Marine Corps Recruiting Station Detroit during the recruiting station’s all-hands female pool function on December 10, 2016, in Troy, Michigan. The purpose of the pool function was to help prepare the poolees both physically and mentally for the challenges of recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina. Terrell is the commanding officer of RS Detroit.

