(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sustaining a legacy of service [Image 1 of 4]

    Sustaining a legacy of service

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2016

    Photo by Sgt. J. R. Heins 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Andrew E. Terrell addresses the poolees of Marine Corps Recruiting Station Detroit during the recruiting station’s all-hands female pool function on December 10, 2016, in Troy, Michigan. The purpose of the pool function was to help prepare the poolees both physically and mentally for the challenges of recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina. Terrell is the commanding officer of RS Detroit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 08:10
    Photo ID: 3077461
    VIRIN: 161210-M-BN069-139
    Resolution: 4386x2924
    Size: 796.11 KB
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustaining a legacy of service [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt J. R. Heins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Sustaining a legacy of service
    Sustaining a legacy of service
    Sustaining a legacy of service
    Sustaining a legacy of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sustaining a legacy of service

    TAGS

    Motivation
    Detroit
    Marines
    Devil Dogs
    Semper Fi
    Leathernecks
    Detroit Marines
    Jarheads

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT