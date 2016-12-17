(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sustaining a legacy of service

    Photo By Sgt. J. R. Heins | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Andrew E. Terrell addresses the poolees of Marine Corps...... read more read more

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2016

    Story by Sgt. J. R. Heins 

    4th Marine Corps District

    It was in May 2016 when Russo, accompanied by her Marine veteran father, walked into the Recruiting Sub-Station Wyandotte office. According to Russo, she walked into the office and was greeted by Sgt. William H. Payton, the local Marine Corps representative for the area.
    “He asked me why I wanted to join the Marines,” she said. “I told him about my family and how I wanted to keep the tradition going… to be the first in my family to step on the yellow footprints as a female.”
    According to Payton, Russo is a top performer out of the Sub Station’s office.
    “She is very competitive and always brings a burst of motivation during all our workouts and pool functions,” said Payton, a native of Niles, Ohio.
    Russo says that she has always been competitive. While attending Oscar A. Carlson High School in Gibraltar, Michigan, she spent multiple years on both the varsity girl’s track team and cheerleading squad.
    “I’ve always cared about staying physically fit, even after high school,” she said. “But now there is a goal to work for which pushes me so much more.”
    Russo is scheduled to attend Marine Corps Recruit Training in April 2017.

