U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Maelym R. Russo conducts a max effort sprint on an Assault Air Bike during a Marine Corps Recruiting Station Detroit’s all-hands female pool function December 10, 2016, in Troy, Michigan. Russo a native of Rockwood, Michigan, was recruited out of Recruiting Sub-Station Wyandotte’s office and is scheduled to attend Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, in April 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. J. R. Heins/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 08:10
|Photo ID:
|3077459
|VIRIN:
|161210-M-BN069-063
|Resolution:
|3111x4667
|Size:
|509.53 KB
|Location:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sustaining a legacy of service [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt J. R. Heins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Sustaining a legacy of service
