(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sustaining a legacy of service [Image 3 of 4]

    Sustaining a legacy of service

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2016

    Photo by Sgt. J. R. Heins 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Maelym R. Russo conducts a max effort sprint on an Assault Air Bike during a Marine Corps Recruiting Station Detroit’s all-hands female pool function December 10, 2016, in Troy, Michigan. Russo a native of Rockwood, Michigan, was recruited out of Recruiting Sub-Station Wyandotte’s office and is scheduled to attend Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, in April 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. J. R. Heins/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 08:10
    Photo ID: 3077459
    VIRIN: 161210-M-BN069-063
    Resolution: 3111x4667
    Size: 509.53 KB
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustaining a legacy of service [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt J. R. Heins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Sustaining a legacy of service
    Sustaining a legacy of service
    Sustaining a legacy of service
    Sustaining a legacy of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sustaining a legacy of service

    TAGS

    Motivation
    Detroit
    Marines
    Devil Dogs
    Semper Fi
    Leathernecks
    Detroit Marines
    Jarheads

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT