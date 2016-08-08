U.S. Marine Corps poolees ask questions about physical fitness to Staff Sgt. Jennifer Landry during Marine Corps Recruiting Station Detroit’s all-hands female pool function December 10, 2016, in Troy, Michigan. The purpose of the pool function was to help prepare the poolees both physically and mentally for the challenges of recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina. During the function there was a question and answer period where the ladies were able to ask female Marines question about daily life aboard the depot.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2016 Date Posted: 12.27.2016 08:10 Photo ID: 3077460 VIRIN: 161210-M-BN069-133 Resolution: 5082x3388 Size: 636.4 KB Location: DETROIT, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustaining a legacy of service [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt J. R. Heins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.