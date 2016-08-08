U.S. Marine Corps poolees ask questions about physical fitness to Staff Sgt. Jennifer Landry during Marine Corps Recruiting Station Detroit’s all-hands female pool function December 10, 2016, in Troy, Michigan. The purpose of the pool function was to help prepare the poolees both physically and mentally for the challenges of recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina. During the function there was a question and answer period where the ladies were able to ask female Marines question about daily life aboard the depot.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2016 08:10
|Photo ID:
|3077460
|VIRIN:
|161210-M-BN069-133
|Resolution:
|5082x3388
|Size:
|636.4 KB
|Location:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sustaining a legacy of service [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt J. R. Heins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Sustaining a legacy of service
LEAVE A COMMENT