Sustaining a legacy of service

U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Maelym R. Russo performs push presses during a Marine Corps Recruiting Station Detroit’s all-hands female pool function December 10, 2016, in Troy, Michigan. Russo a native of Rockwood, Michigan, was recruited out of Recruiting Sub Station Wyandotte’s office and is slated to attend Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, in April 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. J. R. Heins/ Released)

