    Sustaining a legacy of service [Image 4 of 4]

    Sustaining a legacy of service

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2016

    Photo by Sgt. J. R. Heins 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Poolee Maelym R. Russo performs push presses during a Marine Corps Recruiting Station Detroit’s all-hands female pool function December 10, 2016, in Troy, Michigan. Russo a native of Rockwood, Michigan, was recruited out of Recruiting Sub Station Wyandotte’s office and is slated to attend Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, in April 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. J. R. Heins/ Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustaining a legacy of service [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt J. R. Heins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Motivation
    Detroit
    Marines
    Devil Dogs
    Semper Fi
    Leathernecks
    Detroit Marines
    Jarheads

    • LEAVE A COMMENT