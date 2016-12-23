1st Sustainment Command (Theater) Commander Maj. Gen. Paul C. Hurley Jr., U.S. Army Central deputy commanding general, gives remarks during the 451st Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) and 316th ESC transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2016. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2016 09:00
|Photo ID:
|3076949
|VIRIN:
|161226-A-BG398-009
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|18.52 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 316th and 451st ESC transfer of authority [Image 1 of 10], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
