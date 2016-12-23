Brig. Gen. Robert Harter, the commanding general of the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), gives remarks during the 451st ESC and 316th ESC transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2016. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2016 Date Posted: 12.26.2016 09:00 Photo ID: 3076953 VIRIN: 161226-A-BG398-012 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 15.97 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 316th and 451st ESC transfer of authority [Image 1 of 10], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.