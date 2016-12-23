(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    316th and 451st ESC transfer of authority

    316th and 451st ESC transfer of authority

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.23.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Brig. Gen. Robert Harter, the commanding general of the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), gives remarks during the 451st ESC and 316th ESC transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2016. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

