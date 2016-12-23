Brig. Gen. Robert Harter, the commanding general of the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), and Command Sgt. Maj. Johnny McPeek, the senior enlisted advisor of the 316th ESC, salute their recently uncased colors during their transfer of authority ceremony from the 451st ESC at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2016. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2016 Date Posted: 12.26.2016 09:00 Photo ID: 3076947 VIRIN: 161226-A-BG398-007 Resolution: 6840x4560 Size: 28.01 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 316th and 451st ESC transfer of authority [Image 1 of 10], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.