Brig. Gen. Robert Harter, the commanding general of the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), and Command Sgt. Maj. Johnny McPeek, the senior enlisted advisor of the 316th ESC, uncase their colors during their transfer of authority ceremony from the 451st ESC at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2016. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2016 Date Posted: 12.26.2016 09:00 Photo ID: 3076939 VIRIN: 161226-A-BG398-006 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 20.42 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 316th and 451st ESC transfer of authority [Image 1 of 10], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.