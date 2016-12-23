Col. Curtis Henry, the chief of staff of the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), calls a color guard to attention during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 23, 2016. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2016 09:00
|Photo ID:
|3076955
|VIRIN:
|161226-A-BG398-014
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|16.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 316th and 451st ESC transfer of authority [Image 1 of 10], by SSG Dalton Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT