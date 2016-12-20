David McKean, right, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, and his wife, Kathleen Kaye, middle, receive a briefing from Lt. Col. Chris Ott, right, 726th Air Mobility Squadron director of operations, inside a C-5M Galaxy about the aircraft's proficiency and usefulness at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 20, 2016. This was McKean's first visit to the base, during which wing leadership briefed him about the Saber Nation mission and different capabilities. McKean was sworn in as ambassador in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua R. M. Dewberry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 07:20 Photo ID: 3073360 VIRIN: 161220-F-BG094-0138 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 919.22 KB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Joshua Dewberry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.