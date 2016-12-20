David McKean, middle, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, receives a briefing from Col. Joe McFall, left, 52nd Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Ludwigsen, right, 52nd FW command chief, at the wing headquarters building at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 20, 2016. This was McKean's first visit to the base during, which wing leadership briefed him about the Saber Nation mission and different capabilities. McKean was sworn in as ambassador in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua R. M. Dewberry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 07:20 Photo ID: 3073348 VIRIN: 161220-F-BG094-0026 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 987.21 KB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Joshua Dewberry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.