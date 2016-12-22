(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem

    US Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem

    Photo By Senior Airman Joshua Dewberry | David McKean, right, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, and his wife, Kathleen Kaye,...... read more read more

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.22.2016

    Story by Senior Airman Joshua Dewberry 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    David McKean, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, met with base leadership at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 20, 2016. This was McKean's first visit to the base, during which he was given a tour of the installation.

    He met with commanders and supervisors who shared the mission importance, quality of the Airmen, long term development plans and strategic value of Saber Nation. McKean visited the wing headquarters building, the air traffic control tower, boarded a C-5M Galaxy and ended the tour with a lunch with Airmen from every unit who supported the coordination of his visit.

    McKean was sworn in as ambassador in March 2016.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 07:20
    Story ID: 218510
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem, by SrA Joshua Dewberry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem
    US Ambassador
    Luxembourg
    DV Visit
    Saber Nation
    David McKean

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT