U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem

Photo By Senior Airman Joshua Dewberry | David McKean, right, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, and his wife, Kathleen Kaye, middle, receive a briefing from Lt. Col. Chris Ott, right, 726th Air Mobility Squadron director of operations, inside a C-5M Galaxy about the aircraft's proficiency and usefulness at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 20, 2016. This was McKean's first visit to the base, during which wing leadership briefed him about the Saber Nation mission and different capabilities. McKean was sworn in as ambassador in March 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua R. M. Dewberry)

David McKean, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, met with base leadership at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 20, 2016. This was McKean's first visit to the base, during which he was given a tour of the installation.



He met with commanders and supervisors who shared the mission importance, quality of the Airmen, long term development plans and strategic value of Saber Nation. McKean visited the wing headquarters building, the air traffic control tower, boarded a C-5M Galaxy and ended the tour with a lunch with Airmen from every unit who supported the coordination of his visit.



McKean was sworn in as ambassador in March 2016.