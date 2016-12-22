U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg Tours Spangdahlem

David McKean, U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, met with base leadership at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 20, 2016. This was McKean's first visit to the base, during which he was given a tour of the installation.
He met with commanders and supervisors who shared the mission importance, quality of the Airmen, long term development plans and strategic value of Saber Nation. McKean visited the wing headquarters building, the air traffic control tower, boarded a C-5M Galaxy and ended the tour with a lunch with Airmen from every unit who supported the coordination of his visit.
McKean was sworn in as ambassador in March 2016.
